John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are opening up about President Barack Obama's final star-studded White House bash.

"It's a little emotional," Legend told ET's Kevin Frazier on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, days after attending the outgoing POTUS' ultra-exclusive soiree. "We're all being nostalgic. I think they had a great term. We appreciate all the work they do for the country."

While Legend described the party as "fun," wife Teigen didn't hold back with her take on the situation.

"I wore my black. I was gonna wear a veil," she explained. "It was a funeral for me. It's sad. I'm never going to be allowed back again."

As usual, Teigen stunned on Sunday's Globes red carpet in a metallic, high-neck peplum gown by Marchesa. She accessorized the look with slicked-back hair, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes.

"I don't like to try on too many things," she said. "At this point, if I can walk in it, I'm comfortable."

But she did have one complaint when it came to her ensemble.

"I got a bigger phone and I can't keep it on me," she said, explaining why she wouldn't be tweeting from inside the ceremony. Legend chimed in: "Women are disadvantaged with this clutch situation."

"I'm scared because normally I have someone texting me, 'Do this to your teeth,'" she said, checking her teeth for lipstick. "Or, like, wipe your armpits. And now I'm completely blind. I have no idea!"

