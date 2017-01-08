Modern Family vacation! Ariel Winter traveled all the way to Bora Bora with a group of pals, including her "Modern Family" co-star Nolan Gould.

The 18-year-old actress took advantage of the picturesque location to work on her tan and get in some bikini pics.

She posted one salacious shot with pal Jessie Berg showing off their backsides in bikinis, writing, "Your favorite wives in paradise."

Winter also shared a pic of herself sitting on a boat in a black one-piece swimsuit, and her actor friend Jack Griffo posted a shot of Winter in the water wearing a brown bikini top and flower crown.

Gould, who plays Winter's on-screen brother, also shared several beach shots, writing, "Wishing we could extend this trip just a bit."

Winter also Snapchatted a picture of her hip tattoo, which translates to "Love Risks Everything And Asks for Nothing" in Greek.

Winter's new boyfriend, Levi Meaden was not pictured in the vacation shots, but the couple did ring in the New Year together.

The ABC star posted a photo kissing her man while wearing a fitted scarlet cocktail dress, writing, "Loving you all the way into 2017 #happynewyear #nye."