The Bowden Dynasty by Charlie Barnes and Bobby Bowden

FROM THE PUBLISHER: From 1987 to 2000 the Florida State Seminoles won the hearts of America and thrilled their fans with fourteen consecutive ten-win, top-five seasons. In seven of those seasons they lost only one game. More often than not, the players’ quest for a perfect season came down to one play where mere inches or seconds determined the outcome.

This special collection of essays spotlights the extraordinary strength of Coach Bobby Bowden’s leadership and character, providing entertaining insight into the national landscape surrounding Florida State football in the fourteen-year dynasty era.