'Shaken' by Tim Tebow

From the publisher: Most of us have been on the receiving end of rejection, a broken dream, or heartbreak. And while this is not an easy space to go through, when we are grounded in the truth, we can endure the tough times.



In this powerful book, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow passionately shares glimpses of his journey staying grounded in the face of disappointment, criticism, and intense media scrutiny. Following an exceptional college football career with the Florida Gators and a promising playoff run with the Denver Broncos, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets. He was released after one season.



In Shaken, Tebow talks about what he’s learned along the way, building confidence in his identity in God, not the world. This moving book also features practical wisdom from Scripture and insights gained from others who have impacted Tebow in life-changing ways.



Though traveling hard roads is not easy, it’s always worth it!

Your Circumstances do not Define You,

Your Identity Does.



What do you do when life takes an unplanned detour? When the unexpected happens? When doubt or negativity tries to rise above your faith? Most of us can relate to these questions.



Through a dynamic lens of story and insight, Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow tells what he’s learned during the highs and the lows of his journey in the NFL. Shaken also features practical wisdom from the pages of Scripture and moving narratives of individuals—from celebrities to cancer patients—who have impacted Tebow’s life. Their inspiring stories will encourage you also to tackle fear, overcome bitterness, and take on the obstacles life throws at you.