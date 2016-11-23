Jimmy Kimmel mocks political correctness in Thanksgiving skit

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at political correctness in a Thanksgiving skit on his late night show Monday.

"Most of us are familiar with the traditional tale of the first Thanksgiving... but this is not 1621 this is 2016 and some of the story is out of date," Kimmel said. "So we thought it might be a good idea to update the story of Thanksgiving to reflect our modern sensitivities."

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host enlisted the help of a few students from Edward James Olmos Elementary School to help him tell the PC tale.

The skit opens with a student telling the audience not to clap because "applause is insensitive to people with no arms."

From there, the kids in the skit crack lines such as "Check your privilege, pilgrim" and "Dear generic higher power who we choose to believe in or not believe in, thank you. Or never mind."

Watch the video below for more: