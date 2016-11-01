'Fuller House' season 2 trailer holds big surprise

Halloween may just be over, but the season two "Fuller House" trailer that dropped on Tuesday will get you in the holiday spirit in no time.

Season two of the Netflix series features the Tanner family in full holiday mode, complete with mistletoe, adorable Christmas portraits with Santa, and of course, plenty of romance drama. But the show definitely throws fans for a loop this time around, when it's revealed that Stephanie is dating Kimmy Gibbler's younger brother, Jimmy.

"I just kissed a Gibbler?!" Stephanie exclaims upon learning that the two are related. "Ew!"

D.J.'s own romantic triangle from season one also continues, as she finally makes a decision between her childhood love Steve and handsome veterinarian Matt -- but learns that the two both now have girlfriends.

Oops.

Later, viewers get a first look at New Kids on the Block's much hyped appearance on the show, when Kimmy hilariously starts screaming like a crazed fan when she and Stephanie somehow land in the boy band's limo.

Watch all the action below!

Season two of "Fuller House" premieres Dec. 9 on Netflix.