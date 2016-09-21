Cooking with ‘Friends’: Ayesha Curry’s Game Day Chili and Cast Iron Cornbread

When she’s not cheering on her husband, reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry, on the basketball court, she can be found whipping up MVP-worthy dishes in their family’s kitchen! Ayesha Curry stopped by FOX & Friends to share some of her favorite ‘game day’ recipes found in her new cookbook “The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well.”

GAME DAY CHILI

as seen in “The Seasoned Life”

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. lean ground lamb

1 lb. mild Italian sausage, casings removed

1 red onion

1 shallot, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 red bell peppers, seeded and diced

2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and diced

1 jalapeno, seeded (if desired, for less heat and diced)

Kosher salt

1 (4 oz.) can tomato paste

¼ c. chili powder

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. dried chili flakes

1 (12 oz.) bottle beer (Stella Artois recommended)

1 (28 oz.) can crushed San Marzano tomatoes – or - whole tomatoes crushed with a spoon or your hands, including liquid

1 (14 oz.) can crushed San Marzano tomatoes or whole tomatoes crushed with a spoon or your hands, including liquid

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 oz.) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

½ c. pure maple syrup

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the lamb and sausage and cook, breaking up the meat into large pieces with a spoon, until meat has begun to brown and caramelize, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a bowl. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the fat.

Add the onion, shallot, garlic, bell peppers and jalapeno to the pot and cook until the onion begins to soften, about 6 minutes.

Return the meant to the pot and stir in the tomato paste, chili powder, cumin oregano, cinnamon, chili flakes and a few pinches of salt. Sauté for 2 to 3 more minutes. Pour in the beer to deglaze the pot, using a wooden spoon to dislodge any brown bits from the bottom of the pot and bring to a boil.

Pour in the tomatoes, beans and maple syrup. Stir to combine all the ingredients and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer until all the flavors have melded and the beans and tomatoes have thickened up to your preferred consistency for chili, about 1 hour. Serve with the delicious cornbread and offer pickled peppers and onions, sour cream and grated cheese for toppings.

-----------------------

FLEISCHMANN’S® SIMPLY HOMEMADE® CAST IRON BROWN BUTTER AND JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD

A time-saving take on Ayesha’s Cast Iron Cornbread as seen in “The Seasoned Life”

Ingredients:

1 box Fleischmann’s® Simply Homemade® Cornbread

⅔ c, buttermilk

⅓ c. of butter or margarine, melted

1 egg

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

4 tbsp. butter

½ c. brown sugar

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Add first four ingredients in bowl and mix well. Gently fold in jalapeño. Set aside bowl.

Heat a cast iron skillet at medium-high heat.

Add in 4 tablespoons of butter. Watch closely and stir until lightly browned. About 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in brown sugar with brown butter and leave in the pan. Pour the cornbread mix over the mixture. Make sure to smooth it out over the whole bottom of the pan.

Place the cast iron skillet into the oven for 25-30 minutes. Or until lightly browned at the top.

Once done remove from the oven and allow to cool. Top with maple butter while warm, if desired.

-----------------------

MAPLE BUTTER

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. butter

Instructions:

Mix 1 tablespoon melted butter and 1 tablespoon maple syrup in small bowl. Lightly brush the top of the warm cornbread with mixture.

