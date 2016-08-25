Cooking with ‘Friends’: Shannon Bream’s Easy Chicken Pot Pie & Cobbler

CHICKEN POT PIE

Ingredients:

Frozen pie crust

1 large can mixed vegetables (green beans, carrots, corn, potatoes), drained

1 can white chunk chicken, drained

2 cans cream of potato soup

Splash of milk

Dash of oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Thaw the pie crusts.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Mix together canned ingredients, milk, and spices in a bowl.

Place layer of pie crust in bottom of pie pan. Pour soup mixture into pan. Place second layer of pie crust on top and use fingers to press together and seal crusts. Crinkle the edges.

Bake in oven for 45 minutes, or until pie crust turns golden brown.

-----------------------

COBBLER

Ingredients:

1 can pie filling

1 box yellow cake mix, Jiffy recommended

1 stick of butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400F.

In medium casserole dish, pour in pie filling. Spread cake mix evenly over the top. Cover entire top of cake mix with small pats of butter.

Bake for 45-60 minutes, keeping an eye on the crust.