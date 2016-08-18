Cooking with 'Friends': Martha Stewart's chicken paillards
Recipe from Martha & Marley Spoon meal-kit delivery service featuring Martha Stewart's award winning recipes. Available for order at www.marleyspoon.com
Cooking time: 25 minutes
What we send:
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (12 oz total)
5 oz shallots
1 green bell pepper (8 oz)
1 ear corn (10-12 oz, unshucked)
1 cup frozen okra (4 oz)
1 cup frozen lima beans (5 oz)
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar (1 oz)
1/2 oz fresh basil
What you need:
coarse salt
Freshly ground black pepper
olive oil
Equipment:
large skillet