Hugh Grant reveals he 'went mad' in 2007

Hugh Grant couldn’t turn off the water works. During a Thursday night appearance on "The Late Late Show," the British actor opened up to host, James Corden, about a difficult time in his life.

After Corden recalled Grant telling him his entire life story the first time they met, the "Love Actually" star said, “I do that now, I can’t tell you why. I have to stop. I spent half my life campaigning for privacy and the other half revealing everything about myself.”

Corden jokingly asked if Grant, 55, had been to therapy and got a rather surprisingly candid response.

“Only once, I went mad in 2007,” he said, seemingly serious. “I got massaged into madness. I went on a holiday in the Maldives and I was extremely bored, so I thought, ‘I’ll have another massage.’ I was having about 30 massages a day. At the end of the holiday, I felt a little strange… I got on the plane to go home, opened the newspaper reading the football results, and I burst into tears. And I couldn’t stop crying for three weeks. It was completely absurd… so I went to see shrinks then.”

Grant could not explain what made him so emotional almost a decade ago, but he did crack a joke that he “can’t stop” having kids.

It happened when actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who was also visiting the late night show, talked about her semi-psychic abilities.

“When I was a child, I could pretty accurately predict people’s pregnancies, what the gender of their baby was going to be,” she admitted.

“Oh God, predict mine. They’re out of control,” Grant said.

“How many kids do you have?” she asked.

“Well, four at the last count, but I can’t stop. If you feel anything coming off me, let me know,” the celeb dad quipped.

Grant welcomed his fourth child this past December. He has had two children with ex Tinglan Hong and two with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.