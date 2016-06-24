Meghan Trainor hires more security after Christina Grimmie's death

Meghan Trainor is nervous for her safety following the death of “The Voice” singer and YouTube star Christina Grimmie — who was shot by an obsessed fan while signing autographs after a show this month. “The two days following [Grimmie’s murder] I was like, ‘I’m not going out to see fans, I’m too afraid now,’ ” the “All About That Bass” singer told us at Coach’s party at the High Line on Wednesday night, which was also attended by Parker Posey, Chloë Grace Moretz and Riley Keough.

Trainor further explained that she is beefing up her security, and has so far not been protected around the clock. “I want to make sure we have good security. I’m not that artist yet, I don’t have security with me all the time, I don’t have ‘my guy.’ I asked my team, ‘Should I be getting a guy? Should I have someone?’ I go out all the time without security, and you just never know. You have no idea who’s out there obsessed with you to the point that they would do something like that.”

But Trainor isn’t going to let fear hold her back. “I did go out recently and sign [autographs] for some fans . . . and I do feel better about this,” she said. “I do need to be careful, but I can still do this. I don’t have to be afraid of the world. That’s my biggest fear on top of that, to be afraid to go outside.”

Trainor isn’t the only one worried about her safety. Selena Gomez canceled fan meet-and-greet events in Miami a day after the tragedy.

And “Catfish: The TV Show” star Max Joseph posted on Instagram that “Grimmie’s death really hit me hard before [the Orlando shootings]. She was a minor celeb like me and came up through posting her videos on YouTube, also like me. She was killed meeting fans, something I have done numerous times — having meet-ups after announcing them publicly. This could have happened to me. Or any other minor celebrity or social media star — big or small.”

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber canceled a series of meetings with fans, saying he was “exhausted to the point of depression” — though the company organizing the fan events stated the cancellation was due in part “to a security incident.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.