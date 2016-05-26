Why this 'Jeopardy!' contestant who keeps winning is making everyone mad

Oh, we can't even handle Buzzy Cohen right now.

The "Jeopardy" contestant, who is currently on an impressive run, amassing nearly $150,000 and winning eight days in a row, has earned himself a legion of haters simply because he knows how smart he is.

Adding fuel to the fire, Cohen has been answering his Final Jeopardy questions with tongue-in-cheek answers that are so smugly aware he has won, yet again, and even host Alex Trebek seems to be having a hard time dealing with it.

But, say what you will about Cohen, at the very least, his run has been entertaining to watch in an infuriating kind of way.