Fox BBQ Fest: Zeppelin Hall's Texas Brisket & Smoked Whole Wings

Recipes from Zeppelin Hall as seen on FOX & Friends Weekend’s BBQ Fest!

TEXAS BRISKET

Ingredients:

17 lbs. beef brisket

¼ c. dark brown sugar

¼ c. black pepper

¼ c. salt

20 oz. beer (Franziskaner)

Instructions:

Preheat the smoker between 220°F and 230°F.

Place brisket on butcher paper. Rub all over with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Smoke the brisket 13 hours until internal temperature of thickest part of the beef is 175°F - 180°F. Gently move and turn brisket every 2 to 3 hours.

Carefully remove brisket from the smoker and wrap in butcher paper. Use beer to baste. Remove the beef from the smoker. Let stand 25 to 30 minutes.

-----------------------

SMOKED WHOLE WINGS

Ingredients:

12 lbs. whole jumbo wings

3 tbsp. canola oil

4 tbsp. salt

2 tbsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. dry thyme

1 tbsp. lemon pepper

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. chili powder

20 oz. Beer (Hoegaarden)

Instructions:

Mix dry ingredients to make a rub. Marinate for 12 hours in beer. After 12 hours, drain wings, apply oil, then dry rub.

Preheat smoker to 250°F.

Place wings in the smoker for 3 hours then spraying additional beer as a mist over the wings.

