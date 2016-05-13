Fox BBQ Fest: Pork Barrel BBQ's Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos with BBQ Mexican Crema

Recipes from Pork Barrel BBQ as seen on FOX & Friends Weekend’s BBQ Fest!

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK TACOS

Makes: 10-12 Tacos

Ingredients:

1½ - 2 lbs. skirt steak

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp. Pork Barrel BBQ All-American Spice Rub or Pork Barrel BBQ Steak Rub

10-12 flour tortillas, soft taco size

Charred Guacamole (recipe below)

Charred Tomato Salsa (recipe below)

BBQ Mexican Crema (recipe below)

Optional Toppings: diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce or cabbage, cheese, pickled jalapenos, grilled red onion slices, grilled bell pepper slices

Instructions:

Preheat grill to 400°F – 450°F.

Brush skirt steak with olive oil and season with Pork Barrel BBQ All-American Spice Rub or Pork Barrel BBQ Steak Rub. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Grill skirt steak on one side over coals until slightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. We like to use GrillGrates for grilling steak. Flip the skirt steak over and grill for an additional 4 to 5 minutes to reach a medium-rare/medium doneness. Remove the skirt steak from the grill and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice against the grain into thin slices.

While the skirt steak is resting, place flour tortillas on the grill to warm and slightly char for 30 seconds on each side.

Fill each tortilla with a few slices of meat, desired toppings, Charred Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa and a dollop of BBQ Mexican Crema.

-----------------------

CHARRED GUACAMOLE

Makes 3 to 3½ cups

Ingredients:

3 avocados

1 jalapeño

2 limes, juiced

1 small red onion

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1¼ tbsp. Pork Barrel BBQ All-American Spice Rub

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ c. fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat grill to 350°F.

Cut avocados, jalapeños, and limes in half, and cut red onion into ¼” thick rounds. Brush avocados, jalapeños and red onion with olive oil and sprinkle with 1 tbsp. of Pork Barrel BBQ All-American Spice Rub.

Place jalapeños and red onion on the grill, directly over coals, and grill for 4 minutes. Turn jalapeños and red onions over. Place avocados and limes on the grill, directly over coals, and grill for 5 minutes or until all have a nice char on them. Remove from the grill and let cool.

Once cooled, dice red onion and jalapeño and add to a medium sized bowl. Scoop out the avocado and place into bowl. Place remaining ¼ tsp. of Pork Barrel BBQ All-American Spice Rub, lime juice, cilantro and garlic in the bowl and mash mixture with a fork or potato masher until mixed, but chunky.

-----------------------

CHARRED TOMATO SALSA

Makes: 3 to 4 cups

Ingredients:

7 plum tomatoes

1 small red onion

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Pork Barrel BBQ All-American Spice Rub

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 serrano chilies, roughly chopped

2 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

2 limes, zest and juice

¼ c. fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat grill to 350°F.

Cut the tomatoes in half and red onion into ½” thick rounds. Brush with olive oil and season with Pork Barrel BBQ All-American Spice Rub.

Place red onion on the grill, directly over coals, and grill for 4 minutes. Turn red onions over and place tomatoes on the grill, directly over coals, and grill for 4 minutes or until all have a nice char on them.

Place tomatoes, red onion, garlic, serrano chilies, chipotle chilies, lime zest and juice, and cilantro in a blender. Blend until smooth and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

-----------------------

BBQ MEXICAN CREMA

Ingredients:

1 c. sour cream, Mexican Sour Cream if you can find it

2 tsp. lime zest

1 tbsp. lime juice

3 tbsp. Pork Barrel BBQ Original BBQ Sauce

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Serve immediately or store covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

