Cooking with 'Friends': Grandma Siegel's Stuffed Cabbage

GRANDMA SIEGEL'S STUFFED CABBAGE

This recipe is perfect for Passover when made with matzo meal. You can also use minute rice instead of matzo meal.

Serves 6-8 people

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized cabbage

2-3 lbs. kosher ground beef or turkey

7 large cans of tomato sauce, preferably Del Monte

2 small cans of tomato paste, preferably Del Monte

Matzo meal or rice

2 eggs, stirred

Juice of 1 lemon

Small amount of brown sugar

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Instructions:

Fill a pot with water and boil cabbage until soft.

In a mixing bowl, mix meat with onion powder, garlic powder, eggs, matzo meal. Use 2-3 level tablespoons of matzo meal per pound of meat.

Empty tomato sauce, tomato paste, lemon juice, sugar into a large pot and stir while cabbage is being boiled.

After cabbage is softened, peel leaf and roll meat mixture in leaf. Use toothpicks to secure and place in pot.

Bring stuffed cabbage rolls to boil and simmer for two hours.