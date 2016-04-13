Not everyone can have dinner with the pope, but now everyone can eat like him! “The Vatican Cookbook” is filled with over 60 recipes ranging from traditional meals to modern Italian cuisine to favorites of Holy Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis! Lead author and former Pontifical Swiss Guard soldier David Geisser shared a recipe with FOX & Friends that’s a tribute to the guard’s patron, Brother Klaus.

SWISS OMELET WITH HERBS

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

6 eggs

1/3 c. heavy cream

3 tbsp. chopped herbs (such as chervil, parsley, chives or dill)

3 tbsp. Butter

Sea Salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Instructions:

Whisk the egg yolk and the whole eggs together. Add the chopped herbs and the cream to the eggs, and beat until fluffy either by hand or using a medium-high setting on a stand mixer or an electric hand mixer. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Melt half of the butter in a medium pan over low heat, and pour in the egg mixture. Stir very gently but continuously. After a minute or two, stop stirring and let the omelet set. Cook for an additional minute or two, depending on the thickness of the omelet.

Place a plate upside down on the pan, and carefully flip the omelet onto the plate. Add the remaining butter to the pan and let it melt. Then return the omelet to the pan, browned side up, sliding the omelet into the hot butter. Cook for about two more minutes. Remove the omelet from the pan when the texture is just right – this is most important for the perfect omelet – and serve immediately.

The Swiss Chef suggests: Add a dramatic garnish of whole herb leaves and sprigs just before serving.

-----------------------

From “Pontifical Swiss Guard Presents The Vatican Cookbook” by David Geisser, Erwin Neiderberger, and Thomas Kelly. Copyright © 2016 by Archangel Productions. Reprinted by permission of publisher. On sale wherever books are sold.

