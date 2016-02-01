Cooking with 'Friends': Anna Kooiman's Aussie Meat Pie

AUSSIE MEAT PIE

Ingredients:

1 onion finely chopped

1 lb. ground beef

1 c. water

2 beef stock cubes

1/4 c. tomato sauce

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch salt and pepper

3 tbsp. flour

1 sheet shortcrust pastry

1 sheet puff pastry

1 egg

Instructions:

Cook meat and onion together until meat is well browned. Add ¾ cup water, stock cubes, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.

Blend flour and the remaining water. Add to meat and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes then let cool.

Line a pie dish with the shortcrust pastry. Spoon in the cooled meat mixture. Moisten edges of pastry with water. Top with puff pastry, pressing down to seal the edges, trim and glaze with egg.

Bake at 450°F for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 375°F for an additional 25 minutes until golden.

