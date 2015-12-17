Cooking with 'Friends': Santa Claus Bakes his Favorite Cookies
SANTA’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Ingredients:
2 ½ c. all-purpose flour
1 ½ tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
½ c. butter, softened
½ c. vegetable shortening
¾ c. granulated sugar
¾ c. brown sugar
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 large eggs
2 c. (12 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate morsels
1 c. chopped nuts
pinch of magic!
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels and nuts. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets.
Bake for 9 – 11 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an air-tight container.