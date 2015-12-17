Cooking with 'Friends': Santa Claus Bakes his Favorite Cookies

SANTA’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Ingredients:

2 ½ c. all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

½ c. butter, softened

½ c. vegetable shortening

¾ c. granulated sugar

¾ c. brown sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 c. (12 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate morsels

1 c. chopped nuts

pinch of magic!

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl. Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels and nuts. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets.

Bake for 9 – 11 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an air-tight container.

