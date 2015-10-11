The Oz Family Kitchen: More Than 100 Simple and Delicious Real-Food Recipes from Our Home to Yours by Lisa Oz, forward by Dr. Mehmet Oz

FROM THE PUBLISHER: Dr. Oz fans are endlessly curious about what he and his family eat. They assume that the family of "America's Doctor" must live on a diet of broccoli and bean sprouts and be sworn martyrs in the church of joyless nutrient consumption. This couldn't be further from the truth. The Oz family (including Lisa's husband Mehmet) love food. It just has to be good food--not processed, artificially flavored or filled with empty calories. The Ozes understand the power of food and its ability to heal, and in The Oz Family Kitchen they will, for the first time, share their knowledge, passion and recipes.



This healthy eating cookbook has more than 100 simple, delicious recipes from the Oz Family collection, including pastas, soups, sandwiches, entrees, smoothies, and desserts, such as Mehmet's favorite birthday “Almost German Chocolate Cake", Daphne's special " Glazed Acorn Squash with Savory Seeds,”, and the Oz family’s “Coconut-Crusted Chicken". The book offers helpful advice on cooking healthy meals for the whole family, pantry stocking, and smart shopping, as well as nutrition tips and health insights from Dr. Oz. Whether you are looking to eat healthier, more delicious meal, or simply get a glimpse into the Oz family lifestyle, The Oz Family Kitchen is an essential tool you’re looking for.

