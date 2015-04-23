Cooking with 'Friends': Brian Kilmeade's Artichoke Pie

BRIAN KILMEADE’S ARTICHOKE PIE

Ingredients:

Frozen pie crust, thawed

2 slices pepperoni or salami, diced

1 can (or 1 package frozen) artichoke hearts, quartered

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

4 eggs, beaten

¼ c. grated cheese

1 oz. mozzarella cheese, diced or grated

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

If artichoke hearts are frozen, boil for 10 minutes and drain well on a paper towel. Double the paper towel and press hard to squeeze out the water.

Simmer artichoke hearts for 5 minutes in olive oil and garlic and drain again if needed. Combine artichokes and garlic with salt, pepper, beaten eggs, and cheese.

Line pie pan with pie crust and pour in artichoke-cheese mixture. Cover with top crust and bake for 45 minutes.

