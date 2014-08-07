'Bachelor' stars' off-screen hookups

They might not have gotten their happy ending during their respective seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” but these cast members found love with one another after the cameras stopped rolling.

1. Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Season 13 Bachelor Jason Mesnick proposed to former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Rycroft instead of runner-up Molly Malaney in 2009 before realizing he made a mistake.

Mesnick awkwardly dumped Rycroft during a painful “After the Final Rose” special and professed his love for Malaney, who agreed to give him a second chance. The two were married in February 2010 and welcomed a daughter, Riley, in 2013.

2. Chris Lambton and Peyton Wright

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Chris Lambton left the show in 2010 brokenhearted after Ali Fedotowsky picked Roberto Martinez over him. However, Lambton made a friend during his journey -- fellow contestant Jesse Beck. Beck, who appeared on the spinoff “Bachelor Pad” later that year, met Peyton Wright from season 10 of “The Bachelor” and introduced the pair at a golf tournament in 2010. Lambton and Wright were married in May 2012.

Lambton, a landscaper from Cape Cod, Mass., currently stars HGTV’s gardening and landscaping show “Going Yard” with his wife.

3. Blake Julian and Holly Durst

Dentist Blake Julian failed to capture season seven Bachelorette Ashley Hebert’s heart in 2011, but met his future wife, children’s book author Holly Durst, on season two of “Bachelor Pad.” Durst was eliminated during season 12 of “The Bachelor.” The couple was married in June 2012 and live in Greenville, S.C., where Durst works as a dental assistant at Julian’s practice.

4. DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano

Season four’s DeAnna Pappas’ relationship with winner Jesse Csincsak didn’t last very long, but the Bachelorette eventually found love with Stephen Stagliano, the twin brother of “Bachelorette” season five contestant Michael Stagliano. The two were married in 2011 and Pappas gave birth to a daughter, Addison, in February 2014.

Spoiler alert!

5. Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul

Marcus Grodd was recently eliminated after hometown dates during Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but, according to Bachelor" blogger Reality Steve, the sports medicine manager is engaged already -- to fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Lacy Faddoul. Faddoul, a nursing home owner from California, appeared in Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor” with Dorfman and was eliminated during the first rose ceremony.

"Bachelor in Paradise" airs Mondays on ABC.