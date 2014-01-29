Where band names come from

You know their music, but do you know where their name comes from? From Pearl Jam to The Beatles, what's the meaning behind these band names.

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd

The band's name came from band member's Gary Rossington and Bob Burns' strict high school gym teacher named Leonard Skinner. The teens were often caught butting heads with Skinner for letting their long hair grow.

The teens eventually dropped out of school but decided to pay homage to their "favorite" teacher by naming their band after him. But in order to "protect the guilty," as Gary put it, they changed the name slightly to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

2. Coldplay

The British rockband were originally known as "Starfish." After a friend's band with the name "Coldplay" decided to ditch the name, "Starfish" asked if they could take it for themselves.

The band first known as Coldplay got their name from a book of poems called "Child's Reflections: Cold Play."

3. Mumford & Sons

When Mumford & Sons were looking for a good name for their band, they wanted a name that would give people a sense of an "antiquated family business name." They decided to go with Mumford and Sons because band member Marcus Mumford was the most recognizable as the lead singer.

4. Florida Georgia Line

"Cruise" singers Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard named their band for their bordering home states.

Kelley (left) who hails from Florida, and Georgia native Hubbard (right), met through a mutual pal while attending Belmont University in Nashville.

5. The Beatles

John Lennon dreamt up the name for the Fab Four's band. The Beatles is a mixture between beetles and beat.

6. Pink Floyd

The British rockers named their band after two blues singers: Pink Anderson and Floyd Council.

7. Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy founding members Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump spent a lot of time arguing over what they should call their band. After creating a long list of potential names, they had friends vote for their favorite.

"Fall Out Boy" was the clear winner, as the band mates were "Simpsons" fans and

the name came from one of the cartoon's characters.

8. Pearl Jam

Legend has it that Eddie Vedder's great-grandmother Pearl was married to a man who often concocted preserves spiked with hallucinogens. But the band confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine that the only part of that tale that isn't fiction is the name of Vedder's great-grandma.

The real story behind the name Pearl Jam came from a brainstorming session in a Seattle restaurant when the musicians were desperately trying to replace their original name, Mookie Blaylock.

Bass player James Ament came up with "pearl" but the "jam" part was added in a 1991 trip to New York to sign their record deal with Epic Records.

[Neil Young] played, like, nine songs over three hours," Ament told Rolling Stones of the time they went to see the singer perform. "Every song was like a 15-or 20-minute jam. So that's how 'jam' got added on to the name. Or at least that's how I remember it."

9. 3 Doors Down

The rock band got their name after the three original members were walking down

a street and they came across a door with a piece of wood that read, "doors

down" and so they became 3 Doors Down.