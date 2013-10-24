Robert Irvine cooks up delicious recipes for his new show

Smoked Ribeye Steaks - Recipe courtesy Robert Irvine

Smoked Steaks:

One 3-pound ribeye loin

2 tablespoons sea salt

1 tablespoon pepper

Oil for the pan, if necessary

Sauce:

1 cup demi-glace

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, such as Plugra, at room temperature

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Brussels Sprouts:

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

24 Brussels sprouts, halved (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Sea salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Mash:

4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled

1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons sea salt

2 teaspoons white pepper

Ground nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice, optional

Special equipment: a smoker and 2 pounds pecan wood chips



For the smoked steaks: Presoak the wood chips for a minimum of 30 minutes, drain liquid and load into the smoker. Heat the chips and allow them to come to a solid smoke point. Turn all heat off and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Season the loin with the salt and pepper and place in the smoker for 20 minutes. During this period the internal temperature of the loin should not rise above 60 degrees F.

Remove the loin from the smoker, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and place it in a refrigerator to bring the temperature below 40 degrees F. Portion the steaks to desired size. Lightly oil a flat pan, sizzle plate or grill if necessary and heat to medium-high heat. Cook the steaks to the desired temperature.

For the sauce: Heat the demi-glace until warmed, then whisk in the butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm until serving.

For the Brussels sprouts: Warm the oil in a heavy-bottom saucepan over high heat until the verge of smoking. Season the Brussels sprouts and place in the pan. Reduce heat to medium and allow the Brussels sprouts to sear, 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and add the butter. Once the butter has melted, spoon it over the Brussels sprouts for a final 2 minutes. Remove the Brussels sprouts and drain any excess liquid before serving.

For the mash: Boil the potatoes in a pot over high heat until softened. Drain to remove all water, then press the potatoes through a food mill into a large bowl. Add the butter, honey, ginger, salt and pepper and fold into the potatoes. Fold in the nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice if using. Taste and season if needed.

Serve the steak with the sauce and the Brussels sprouts and sweet potato mash on the side.

Yield: 5 to 6 servings

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Inactive Prep Time: 50 minutes

Ease of preparation: intermediate

Active Time: 55 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 50 minutes (including resting steaks)

BEP Crab Cakes - Recipe courtesy Robert Irvine



1/4 cup cooked black-eyed peas

1 large egg

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more for finishing

2 teaspoons seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay Seasoning

1 teaspoon gingerroot juice or powder

1 teaspoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 pound lump jumbo blue crab meat, picked over for shells

All-purpose flour, for dusting

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil



In a large mixing bowl, press half of the peas until crushed. Add the egg, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, lemon juice, seafood seasoning, ginger juice, hot sauce, pepper and remaining peas and combine until thoroughly mixed. Add the crab and gently combine, being careful not to break up the lumps of meat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour to allow the ingredients to bind together.

Portion the mixture into patties (about 2 ounces each) and lightly with flour. Heat half the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add half the crab cakes and cook until golden brown, then flip and cook until golden brown on the second side. Repeat with the remaining oil and crab cakes. Finish with lemon

Yield: 16 crab cakes

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Inactive Prep Time: 1 hour

Ease of preparation: easy

Active Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes (including chilling)