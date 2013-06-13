George Hirsch' favorite grilling gadgets
1. KENMORE ELITE GRILL-PRO PERFORMANCE, AT HOME GRILLER -- $549.00
Made for power grilling.
2. CRAFTSMAN 4 PIECE BARBECUE GIFT SET WITH BONUS BOTTLE OPENER TOOL -- $26.99
3. BROOKLYN BUTCHER BLOCK NEW YORK'S OWN -- $160.00
This end grain block utilizes a brickwork pattern inspired from the brick buildings and brownstones of Brooklyn.
4. DCI BBQ BRANDING -- $20.00
Personalize Dad's Steak
5. BOURBON BARREL WOOD -- $14.00
Layers of flavor with authentic Bourbon Barrel Grill Wood for barbecuing and smoking.
6. KINTREX IRT0421 NON-CONTACT INFRARED THERMOMETER WITH LASER TARGETING -- $51.49
Just point and shoot without having to make contact with differ foods, avoiding cross contamination. Know when your grill is at the right temperature; and if your steak is cooked to the correct internal cooking temperature.