George Hirsch' favorite grilling gadgets

1. KENMORE ELITE GRILL-PRO PERFORMANCE, AT HOME GRILLER -- $549.00

Made for power grilling.

Available at Sears

2. CRAFTSMAN 4 PIECE BARBECUE GIFT SET WITH BONUS BOTTLE OPENER TOOL -- $26.99

Available at Sears

3. BROOKLYN BUTCHER BLOCK NEW YORK'S OWN -- $160.00

This end grain block utilizes a brickwork pattern inspired from the brick buildings and brownstones of Brooklyn.

From Brooklyn Butcher Block

4. DCI BBQ BRANDING -- $20.00

Personalize Dad's Steak

From DCI Gift

5. BOURBON BARREL WOOD -- $14.00

Layers of flavor with authentic Bourbon Barrel Grill Wood for barbecuing and smoking.

From Bourbon Barrel Foods

6. KINTREX IRT0421 NON-CONTACT INFRARED THERMOMETER WITH LASER TARGETING -- $51.49

Just point and shoot without having to make contact with differ foods, avoiding cross contamination. Know when your grill is at the right temperature; and if your steak is cooked to the correct internal cooking temperature.

From Casa.com