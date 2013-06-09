Highlights from the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party

Some of America's best pitmasters share their grilling secrets!

RODNEY SCOTT'S Pulled Pork Sandwich with Pork Skins

Ingredients for sauce

Vinegar

Red pepper

Black pepper

Pork

The pulled pork is cooked slowly and becomes very soft while cooking.

Pork skins

The pork skins are cooked on a wide open fire to get the skins crispy.

Method

1. Mix the sauce ingredients together and set aside.

2. Use plain white bread for the sandwich

3. Add pulled pork to the white bread and top with the sauce and crispy pork skins

CHRIS LILLY'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PORK BUTT

Serves 10-12

Ingredients

1 (8-pound) pork butt

Injection

1/3 cup apple juice

1/3 cup white grape juice

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

Dry rub (enough for 2 butts)

4 teaspoons seasoned salt

2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon mustard powder

1/8 teaspoon cumin

1/16 teaspoon ginger

Method

1. In a medium bowl, combine all injection ingredients and mix well. Inject pork butt evenly with solution.

2. In a separate bowl, combine all dry rub ingredients and mix. Coat each pork butt with dry rub, patting gently until mixture adheres to the meat.

3. Build a fire (combination of charcoal and wood) for indirect cooking. Preheat cooker to 225°F. Place pork butt in cooker and cook over indirect heat for 11 to 12 hours. Add hot charcoal or wood coals as needed during the cooking process to keep smoker temperature stable. The internal temperature of each pork butt should reach 195°F when done.

4. Slice, pull or chop meat and drizzle with favorite BBQ sauce or serve sauce on the side.

Preparation time -- 45 minutes

Cooking time -- 7-10 hours

Kenny Callaghan's Blue Smoke Salt and Pepper Beef Ribs

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 Racks of Beef Ribs

Rub

2 tablespoons Butcher Ground Black Pepper

1 tablespoon Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon Dark Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon Spanish Paprika

Method

1. Mix all of the Rub ingredients together in a bowl. Be sure to mix well, to break up the brown sugar.

2. Remove the skin from the back of the beef ribs with a knife (or ask your butcher to do it for you).

3. With the rub, coat both sides of the beef ribs evenly.

4. Place ribs in a 200-degree oven or smoker (preferably Hickory) and cook for 6 to 6 1/2 hours or until tender.

5. Serve ribs immediately or wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Refrigerated beef ribs will last up to 2 days in the refrigerator. To serve, simply reheat in the oven or on the grill.