'Masterchef' makes breakfast

Lemon Pancakes with Mixed Berries

Serves 4

Leave out the lemon zest, and you have a mile-high buttermilk pancake that's both tender and fluffy, a recipe you'll use all year to top with a slather of butter and a hefty drizzle of maple syrup. Add the lemon zest, and turn them into a gourmet treat, a pancake that's destined for more. The bright lemony flavor makes them an ideal base for mixed fresh raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Dust them generously with confectioners' sugar, and serve them for an elegant brunch.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons whole milk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus about

2 tablespoons for frying

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1/2 cup fresh blackberries

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

About 1/2 cup confectioners' Sugar

Method

Whisk the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl to blend. Whisk the buttermilk, milk, egg, melted butter, and lemon zest in a medium bowl to blend. Keep the two mixtures separate until you are ready to cook.

Heat a heavy griddle or skillet over medium heat. Once hot, coat the griddle or pan with some butter. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and stir until a slightly lumpy batter forms. Using about ½ cup of the batter for each pancake, pour the batter onto the griddle, evenly spacing the pancakes. Cook until golden brown and puffed, about 2 minutes per side. (You should be able to make 8 pancakes.)

Divide the hot pancakes among 4 plates, top with the berries, dust with the confectioners' sugar, and serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of the Red Team: (Christine Ha, Becky Reams, Felix Fang, Mike Hill, Scott Little, Stacey Amagrande, Tanya Noble)

Pumpkin-Carrot Pancakes

Serves 8

For the Pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick-cooking oats)

1 cup whole milk

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

For the Orange-Ginger Syrup

Ingredients

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

1 1/2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1 1/2 teaspoons peeled, grated fresh ginger

Method

Preheat the oven to 200F.

Stir the oats, milk, and carrot in a large microwave-safe bowl, then microwave on high for 5 minutes, stirring every minute. Cool slightly. Stir in the pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and salt. Mix in the buttermilk, eggs, oil, and vanilla.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a medium bowl to blend, then stir the flour mixture into the oatmeal until all the flour has disappeared but a few lumps still remain.

Heat a large ungreased nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Using about ½ cup of the batter for each pancake, spoon the batter into the hot pan and cook until the edges look dry and the bottom is lightly browned, about 4 minutes per side.

To make the syrup: Combine the honey, brown sugar, orange juice, zest, and ginger in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan and simmer over medium heat, stirring often, until the syrup is reduced to 1 cup, about 5 minutes.

Transfer the hot pancakes to plates and serve with the butter and syrup.

Recipes courtesy of: "MASTERCHEF: THE ULTIMATE COOKBOOK" (Rodale, 2012)