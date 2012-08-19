End of summer grilling
Chef Great Scott Cutaneo isn't ready to put the grill away for the summer.
GRILLED SALMON WITH MANGO PAPAYA SALSA
SALMON INGREDIENTS
1-6 ounce Wild Salmon
2 TBSP Olive Oil
Sea Salt & Freshly Ground Pepper to taste
METHOD
Brush fish with olive oil
Season with salt & pepper
Grill salmon to desired temperature (Medium Rare is ideal)
MANGO AND PAPAYA SALSA INGREDIENTS
3 ounces diced Mango
2 ounces diced Papaya
2 ounces diced Red Pepper
1/2 ounce diced Red Onion
1 ounce diced English Cucumber
1 TBSP chopped fresh Cilantro
2 ounces Rice Wine Vinegar
3 ounces Olive oil
METHOD
Combine all ingredients and reserve for Salmon.
Spoon salsa over salmon and enjoy!