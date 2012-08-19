End of summer grilling

Chef Great Scott Cutaneo isn't ready to put the grill away for the summer.

GRILLED SALMON WITH MANGO PAPAYA SALSA

SALMON INGREDIENTS

1-6 ounce Wild Salmon

2 TBSP Olive Oil

Sea Salt & Freshly Ground Pepper to taste

METHOD

Brush fish with olive oil

Season with salt & pepper

Grill salmon to desired temperature (Medium Rare is ideal)

MANGO AND PAPAYA SALSA INGREDIENTS

3 ounces diced Mango

2 ounces diced Papaya

2 ounces diced Red Pepper

1/2 ounce diced Red Onion

1 ounce diced English Cucumber

1 TBSP chopped fresh Cilantro

2 ounces Rice Wine Vinegar

3 ounces Olive oil

METHOD

Combine all ingredients and reserve for Salmon.

Spoon salsa over salmon and enjoy!