Veterans Day Deals

Note: You'll usually need to show some form of military identification and should call ahead to make sure your local franchise is participating.

Cabela's Outdoor Store

Employee discount of 5% to 50% -- Nov. 11 and 12

Applies to veterans, active-duty military and reserves, law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel

Chili's

Free meal -- Nov. 11

Applies to active duty and veterans

Chili's is offering a choice of one of six meals on a dine-in-only basis. Beverages and gratuity not included

Denny's

Free Grand Slam breakfast -- Nov. 11

Applies to active military or veterans

Available only at participating locations.

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants

Free lunch or dinner entrée -- Nov. 13

Applies to veterans

This is the 13th Annual Veterans Appreciation Event at McCormick & Schmick's

Grace for Vets

Free car wash -- Nov. 11

Applies to active duty, veterans and service personnel

Since 2004, thousands of car-wash businesses have participated in this national event, sponsored by Grace For Vets

Hy-Vee

Free breakfast buffet -- Nov. 11

Applies to active military and veterans

Available at participating Hy-Vee grocery store with in-store dining

Macy's Use promo code VET15 and receive 10% to 15% off -- through Nov. 13

Applies to everyone

Spaghetti Warehouse

11-cents meal with coupon -- Nov. 11

Applies to everyone

Like Spaghetti Warehouse on Facebook and get a serving of lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, or any original recipe spaghetti entree for just 11 cents

Subway

Free six-inch sub -- Nov. 11

Applies to veterans

SUBWAY restaurants are franchises, so this offer may not be available everywhere

Bed & Breakfasts

Free night's stay -- Nov. 11.

Applies to active military and veterans and one guest

B&B for Vets is offering veterans a free night's stay at more than 485 participating bed and breakfasts across the US and Canada

Texas Roadhouse

Free lunch -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 11

Applies to veterans and active duty military

Dine-in only