Veterans Day Deals
Note: You'll usually need to show some form of military identification and should call ahead to make sure your local franchise is participating.
Cabela's Outdoor Store
Employee discount of 5% to 50% -- Nov. 11 and 12
Applies to veterans, active-duty military and reserves, law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel
Chili's
Free meal -- Nov. 11
Applies to active duty and veterans
Chili's is offering a choice of one of six meals on a dine-in-only basis. Beverages and gratuity not included
Denny's
Free Grand Slam breakfast -- Nov. 11
Applies to active military or veterans
Available only at participating locations.
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants
Free lunch or dinner entrée -- Nov. 13
Applies to veterans
This is the 13th Annual Veterans Appreciation Event at McCormick & Schmick's
Grace for Vets
Free car wash -- Nov. 11
Applies to active duty, veterans and service personnel
Since 2004, thousands of car-wash businesses have participated in this national event, sponsored by Grace For Vets
Hy-Vee
Free breakfast buffet -- Nov. 11
Applies to active military and veterans
Available at participating Hy-Vee grocery store with in-store dining
Macy's Use promo code VET15 and receive 10% to 15% off -- through Nov. 13
Applies to everyone
Spaghetti Warehouse
11-cents meal with coupon -- Nov. 11
Applies to everyone
Like Spaghetti Warehouse on Facebook and get a serving of lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, or any original recipe spaghetti entree for just 11 cents
Subway
Free six-inch sub -- Nov. 11
Applies to veterans
SUBWAY restaurants are franchises, so this offer may not be available everywhere
Bed & Breakfasts
Free night's stay -- Nov. 11.
Applies to active military and veterans and one guest
B&B for Vets is offering veterans a free night's stay at more than 485 participating bed and breakfasts across the US and Canada
Texas Roadhouse
Free lunch -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 11
Applies to veterans and active duty military
Dine-in only