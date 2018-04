Ingredients

2 parts SVEDKA Clementine Vodka

2 parts Orange Juice

Pinch of Ginger

Pinch of Cayenne

Fresh Lime Juice

Fresh Cilantro

Springs Splash of Grenadine

Method

Muddle fresh cilantro in bottom of shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients (except grenadine) and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into glass, add a splash of grenadine for color and garnish with candy corn on a toothpick.