Labor Day Weekend Cookout and Cocktails with Sailor Jerry

Chicken Kabobs

Ingredients

4 garlic cloves

1 medium sweet onion, cut into chunks

½ cup green onion, diced

1 tablespoon pickapeppe sauce

¾ tablespoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon cumin

1 inch fresh ginger, peeled

½ teaspoon brown sugar

1 cup Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

½ cup dark molasses

3 limes, zested and juiced

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1" cubes

Method

1. Place first 9 ingredients into food processor and blend until smooth.

2. Pour contents into a non-metallic bowl and stir in rum, molasses and lime juice until evenly mixed.

3. Put chicken into the bowl making sure to coat entirely.

4. Cover and marinate for 24 hours in refrigerator.

5. Fire up the grill.

6. Remove chicken from marinade and put on skewers.

7. Place marinade in pot and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Use as a basting sauce, brushing the chicken every time you turn the skewers (approx. 4 times). Grill until slightly charred.

Mango Avocado Salsa

Ingredients

2 ripe mangos, peeled, seeded and diced

1 tomato, seeded and diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

½ cup black beans

¼ cup lime juice

1 jalapeño chili, minced

1-2 tablespoons Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum (to taste)

1 ripe avocado, diced

Method

1. Mix together first 7 ingredients and chill for at least 30 minutes (can be made up to 4 hours ahead).

2. Mix in avocado right before serving.

Homeward Bound

Ingredients

2 parts Sailor Jerry

Fresh Lemonade

Glass

Highball

Method

Build in glass over cubed ice and garnish with lime wedge

Spider

Ingredients

2 parts Sailor Jerry

1 scoop (vanilla) ice cream

Cola

Glass

Highball

Method

Add Sailor Jerry to a highball glass full of ice, drop in scoop of ice cream and top with cola. Beat drink with a straw.

Dog Bites

Ingredients

1 lb. hot dogs, cut into bite sized pieces or small cocktail hot dogs

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon onion, diced

¾ cup Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 cup ketchup

¾ cup brown sugar

Method

1. Melt butter in sauce pan and saute onions in butter until golden.

2. Add the Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, ketchup and brown sugar and let simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Add the hot dogs and cook for another 10-15 minutes until hot dogs are heated.

4. Serve with toothpicks.

Sailor Jerry BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup dark brown sugar

½ cup Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

½ cup hot sauce (Sriracha is a good one)

¼ cup ketchup

½ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ cup Worcester sauce

1 teaspoon ground mustard

¼ cup soy sauce

Method

1. Heat oil in saucepan and add diced onion and garlic. Sauté until onion is translucent (approx. 2 minutes).

2. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until well thickened, about 30 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and let cool for 10-15 minutes, then transfer to food processor and purée.

The Ginger Breeze

Ingredients

1 pineapple

6 limes

¼ lb of ginger

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon of whole all spice

1 750 btl Sailor Jerry Spiced rum

1 750 btl of champagne

1 coupe/cocktail/martini glass

Method

1. Crush the allspice with the back of a spoon. The allspice should be crushed into small pieces to keep the syrup's flavor intense.

2. Remove all skin with knife from ginger and mince into small pieces.

3. In a small saucepan, add sugar and water. Stir and then add allspice and ginger

4. Bring to a boil over medium heat and then allow simmering for about 10 minutes.

5. Remove from heat; allow cooling for about 10 minutes, and then straining into a separate container easy for pouring container.

Approx. time to syrup preparation -- 40 minutes.

Save cooked allspice and ginger pieces for candied garnish. Follow any online directions for candying ginger to prepare.

Approx. time for candied allspice and ginger garnish -- 1 hour. 15 minutes.

With a serrated knife, skin pineapple from and separate from core. Cut pineapple into pieces and squeeze in hand juicer for fresh juice.

Wash knife and hand juicer.

With serrated knife, cut ends of limes off and then cut lime in half. Place one piece of cut lime in hand juicer and squeeze fresh lime juice.

Throw away used fruit

Approx. time for fresh juices -- 30 minutes.

Recipe

One and half part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

One part fresh pineapple juice

Half part fresh lime juice

Half part homemade ginger allspice syrup

Topped with champagne

Garnished with candied ginger allspice

Add rum, juices, and syrup to rocks filled mixing glass. Shake vigorously. Strain into chilled specified glassware. Top with champagne until glass is full. Garnish with pinches of candied ginger allspice.

Spiced Rum Peppered Steak

Ingredients

½ cup Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon soy sauce

6 cloves garlic, crushed

2 lb. flank steak, sliced into 1½" pieces

1 tablespoon butter

Method

1. Mix together the first 5 ingredients in a sealable bag.

2. Add the flank steak and seal the bag.

3. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

4. Remove steak from bag.

5. Place on a hot grill.

6. Cook to desired doneness, turning twice.

7. Allow steak to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing.

8. Serve sandwich style with red onions and mayo on crusty rolls.

Sailor Jerry BBQ Tips: Rules of the Grill

1. Cut the Fat. Trim extra fat off your meat, leaving about ¼ inch for flavor. Any more makes for flare-ups and a messier cleanup. (Don't worry about the fat if someone else is cleaning up.)

2. To marinate or not to marinate. Marinades are great for cheaper cuts of meat, but if you've got some nice steaks you want to taste the meat so skip the soak.

3. Hot hands.

4. Put a lid on it. Leave the lid on for meat. This shortens cooking time, cooks your meat evenly and makes sure that heat is circulating. Leave the lid up for vegetables.

5. Don't toss and turn. No matter what kind of meat is on your grill, it's best to turn only once.

6. Fork you. Use a good ol' pair of metal tongs to turn your meat. A fork will just poke holes in your meat and let the juices escape.

7. Is it done? Men don't use anything but their sense of touch to tell if their meat is cooked.

8. Wait for it, wait for it. Only add sugar-based sauces at the end of grilling, otherwise they'll just burn. If you can hold your hand five inches above the grill grate for only two seconds, congrats, your fire is ready for cooking.