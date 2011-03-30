Good Eating: Great Scott Cutaneo's Fanned Heirloom with Herbed Salad

It may not feel like spring in most parts of the country yet, but chef Great Scott Cutaneo is ready for the warm-up with a fresh spring-style salad.

Ingredients:

(Number of Servings, 6)

6 medium-sized heirloom tomatoes

1 bunch chives, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 bunch basil, torn into 1 inch pieces

1/2 bunch cilantro, picked and washed

1 bunch mint, torn into 1 inch pieces

1 bunch tarragon

1/2 bunch Italian parsley, washed

12 ounces of mixed field greens

5 whole lemons, juiced

7 ounce grape seed oil

Method:

Wash the field greens, dry and reserve until needed.

Add all of the herbs into the bowl with the field greens.

Juice the lemons and season with sea salt and white pepper. Add the oil just to mix and reserve.

Place a ring mold on the center of the plate and slice the tomato lengthwise and arrange inside around the ring mold.

Season the herbed salad and place inside the ring molded tomato.

Lift the mold slowly and garnish with some of the herbs.