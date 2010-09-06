Sandra Lee's Hula Hula Pork Kabobs

Food Network star Sandra Lee drops by with these delicious recipes to help you hang onto to summer!

• Hula Hula Pork Kabobs

Prep 20 minutes

Grill 16 minutes

Marinate 2 hours

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 1⁄4 pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed

1⁄4 cup sesame-ginger marinade, Lawry's®

1⁄4 cup chili sauce, Heinz®

1⁄4 cup soy sauce, Kikkoman®

1⁄4 cup dry sherry, Christian Brothers®

1⁄2 cup fresh pineapple wedges, cut into 1-inch cubes, Ready Pac®

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch cubes

Method:

Cut pork into 1-inch cubes. Place pork cubes in a large zip-top bag; set aside. For marinade, in a bowl, combine sesame-ginger marinade, chili sauce, soy sauce, and sherry. Reserve 1⁄2 cup of the marinade for basting; pour remaining into bag with pork. Squeeze air out of bag; seal. Gently massage bag to combine. Marinate in refrigerator for 2 hours to overnight.

Soak 10-inch wooden skewers in water for at least 1 hour. Set up grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat (see page 15). Oil grate when ready to start cooking. Remove pork from marinade; discard marinade in bag. Thread pork, pineapple, and pepper onto skewers. Place skewers on hot, oiled grill. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes per side (16 to 24 minutes total) or until pork is cooked through, basting with reserved marinade for the first 10 minutes of cooking time. Discard remaining marinade. Serve hot.

Indoor Method:

Prepare as directed. Preheat broiler. Place skewers on a wire rack over a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 6 to 8 inches from heat source for 3 to 5 minutes per side (12 to 20 minutes total) or until pork is cooked through, basting with reserved marinade for the first 8 minutes of cooking time. Discard marinade.

Recipe excerpted from "Sandra Lee Semi-Homemade Grilling 2" by Sandra Lee

• Ambrosia Cake

Prep 20 minutes

Bake 6 minutes

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded coconut

1 12-ounce store-bought angel food cake

1⁄2 cup marshmallow creme, Kraft®

1 container (16-ounce) whipped topping, Cool Whip® Extra Creamy

1 can (8.25-ounce) peach slices, drained and cut in half, S&W®

1 can (8.25-ounce) sliced pears, drained and cut in half, Del Monte®

1⁄2 cup apricot preserves, Smucker's®

1 can (11-ounce) mandarin orange segments, drained, Dole®

1 can (8-ounce) pineapple slices, drained and cut in quarters, Dole®

1⁄4 cup maraschino cherries, Mezzetta®

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread 1⁄2 cup of the coconut on a baking sheet in an even layer. Toast in preheated oven about 6 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside.

Cut cake into thirds horizontally. Place bottom layer on serving plate. Stir marshmallow creme into 1⁄2 cup of the whipped topping. Spread topping mixture on bottom layer; top with peaches and pears. Place middle layer on top. Spread preserves on middle layer and top with orange segments. Place top layer on top.

Frost entire cake with the remaining whipped topping. Toss the remaining 1⁄2 cup coconut with the toasted coconut; press into sides of cake. Arrange pineapple and cherries on top of cake. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve at room temperature.

Recipe excerpted from "Sandra Lee Semi-Homemade Money Saving Meals" by Sandra Lee

• Coconut Mojito

Makes 6 drinks

Ingredients:

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, Bakers®

Rum

1⁄2 cup fresh mint leaves

3⁄4 cup Mint Simple Syrup

3⁄4 cup lime juice, Rose's®

3 cups coconut rum

1 1⁄2 cups sparkling water

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange coconut in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until lightly browned, stirring once. Let cool.

Place a small amount of rum in a saucer. Place toasted coconut in another saucer. Dip edge of glasses into rum and then into coconut, coating edges. Let stand to dry.