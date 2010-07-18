Bethenny Frankel's Low-Fat Mock-a-Mole

Increase the fiber and decrease the fat with Bethenny Frankel's take on guacamole.

Makes about 1 ½ cups

Ingredients:

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and mashed

1 cup cooked green peas

1/4 cup chopped fresh tomato

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon chopped red onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Method:

Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and blend with an immersion blender until smooth. You garnish with cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips, whole grain crackers, and raw vegetables.

Use What You Have Variations

Use any of these variations, or mix and match them according to your tastes.

Variation 1: Instead of cooked peas, try an additional avocado.

Variation 2: Instead of tomato, try chopped pear, grape, or cherry tomatoes.

Variation 3: Instead of cilantro, try doubling the amount of parsley.

Variation 4: Instead of red onion, try: Any other onion -- scallions, white parts and some of green -- chives.

Variation 5: Instead of fresh parsley, try adding 1 extra tablespoon fresh cilantro.

Variation 6: Instead of fresh lime juice, try other citrus juice.

Variation 7: Instead of Worcestershire sauce, try soy sauce (including tamari or shoyu).

Variation 8: Instead of garlic salt, try: 1 clove garlic, minced, plus ¾ teaspoon regular or seasoned salt.

Variation 9: Instead of Tabasco sauce, try: any other hot sauce -- 1 dash cayenne pepper -- 1 pinch red pepper flakes