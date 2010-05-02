Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli whipped up this delicious dish for 'Fox & Friends':

• Alex Guarnaschelli's Chilled Asparagus Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

32 stalks medium size green asparagus, washed

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

The juice from 2 lemons

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons smooth Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons Canola oil

Method:

I like asparagus al dente, slightly crunchy. Bring a large pot (enough to hold about 6 quarts of water) to a boil. Add salt until it tastes like mild seawater. How will you know? Take a little water with a spoon and taste a drop of it. Add the sugar. Place the asparagus on a flat surface and, with an even and gentle touch, use a vegetable peeler to peel around the length of the stalk. Try to peel in long even motions so you remove the outer layer of skin without breaking the stalk or removing too much of the flesh.

Prepare an ice bath by filling a bowl large enough to hold the asparagus with cold water. Add some ice cubes. Plunge the asparagus into the boiling water and allow them to cook, 2-3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove them from the water, transferring them immediately to the ice bath. Allow them to sit in the ice bath for a few minutes, swirling them gently in the water to assure they are all cooling quickly in the cold water.

The most important step for this dish? drying the stalks once they are removed from the ice bath. Taking care that no water gets in the final salad is the best way to assure that the maximum flavor will be enjoyed! Transfer the asparagus to a large plate or platter fitted with a kitchen towel. Refrigerate.

In a medium bowl, combine the lemon juice, white wine vinegar, honey and mustard. Stir to blend. Put the mixture in the blender and turn it on low speed. Increase the speed once the ingredients are completely blended and pour the canola oil through the top spout in an even, steady stream. When all of the oil has been integrated, stop the blender. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

When ready to serve, simply season the asparagus lightly with salt and toss them in the dressing to coat them completely. Arrange the stalks on plates and serve.