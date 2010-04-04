Great Scott's Easter Feast Baked French Toast Casserole With Maple Syrup

Just in time for Easter brunch, The Great Scott reveals his fabulous French toast:

• Praline Topping

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and blend well.

• French Toast

Ingredients:

1 loaf French bread

8 large eggs

2 cups half-and-half

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Dash of salt

Method:

Slice French bread into 20 slices, 1-inch each.

Arrange slices in a generously buttered 9 by 13-inch flat baking dish in two rows, overlapping the slices.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, half-&-half, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt and beat with a rotary beater or whisk.

Pour mixture over the bread slices, making sure all are covered evenly with the milk-egg mixture, cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Spread praline topping evenly over the bread and bake for 40 minutes, until puffed and lightly golden. Serve with maple syrup.

— For more information, visit: www.GreatScottChef.com