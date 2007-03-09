Cooking With Chef Clay Conley!

Add a tropical twist to your dinner table with exclusive dishes from 's Azul restaurant in Miami!

• Lobster Ceviche with Coconut

Ingredients

1 pound blanched lobster meat, large dice, reserving shells if possible

16 grapefruit supremes

1 cup heart of palm, sliced very thinly on a Japanese mandolin

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

½ cup julienne carrot

3 tablespoons coconut milk

1 teaspoon aji Amarillo

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

Juice of one orange

Juice of one lemon

Juice of one lime

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sciracha sauce (or another hot sauce of your choice)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Toss all ingredients together. Allow to marinate a few minutes. Divide avocado salad in the bottom of the four chilled coconut shells. Spoon lobster salad into the shell and spoon remaining juice over the salad. Garnish with fresh sprigs of cilantro.

• Avocado Salad

Ingredients

1 each avocado

2 tablespoons red onion, minced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Juice of one lime

½ teaspoon seeded, minced jalapeno

Salt and pepper top taste

Method

Half and pit avocado. Scoop out half of the avocado and mix with all ingredients using a fork, achieving a creamy texture. Take the other ½ of avocado, dice it and fold it into creamed avocado.

