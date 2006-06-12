Summer Salads From Holly Clegg

Chef and author Holly Clegg dropped by the studio with these delicious summer salads!

• Tortellini Shrimp Salad

Shrimp and tortellini tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette team up to make this a popular choice.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 (8-ounce) packages tri-colored tortellini stuffed with Parmesan cheese

1 pound cooked medium shrimp, peeled

1/3 cup grated Romano cheese

4 green onions (scallions), finely chopped

1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons dried basil leaves, divided

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Method:

Cook the tortellini according to the package directions, omitting any oil and salt. Drain well and cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the tortellini, shrimp, cheese, green onions, red pepper, and 1 tablespoon basil. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, oil, remaining basil, and mustard. Toss with the pasta mixture, and refrigerate until serving.

Nutritional information per serving:

Calories 270, Protein (g) 21, Carbohydrate (g) 28, Fat (g) 8, Calories from Fat (%) 27, Saturated Fat (g) 2, Dietary Fiber (g) 2, Cholesterol (mg) 145, Sodium (mg) 289 Diabetic Exchanges: 2 lean meat, 2 starch

• Mediterranean Couscous Salad

Quick, crisp, and refreshing, this is a must-try salad. If you haven't had couscous, you should know that it is very quick to cook and comes out fluffy, light, and mild in flavor.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups fat-free canned chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

11/3 cups couscous

1/2 cup chopped green onion (scallion)

1/3 cup chopped parsley

2 cups chopped peeled cucumber

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves or 1 tablespoon dried mint

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup roasted red bell peppers or pimentos from a jar, cut into pieces

1/3 cup sliced kalamata olives

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

11/2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 cup crumbled Feta, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a saucepan, bring the chicken broth and garlic to a boil. Add the couscous; stir, remove from heat, and cover for 7 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and transfer to a large bowl. Add the green onion, parsley, cucumber, mint, beans, tomato, roasted pepper, and olives, mixing well. In a small bowl, mix together the lemon juice, olive oil, and paprika, and toss with the couscous mixture. Add the Feta, if desired. Season with the salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately, or refrigerate.

Nutritional information per serving:

Calories 244, Protein (g) 8, Carbohydrate (g) 39, Fat (g) 6, Calories from Fat (%) 22, Saturated Fat (g) 1, Dietary Fiber (g) 4, Cholesterol (mg) 0, Sodium (mg) 373 Diabetic Exchanges: 2.5 starch, 1 fat

• Chicken Fiesta Salad

The well-seasoned chicken with beans, cilantro, tomato, and onion will thrill your Southwestern taste buds. Serve over mixed greens.

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

11/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips

2 cups frozen corn, thawed

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Method:

In a small bowl, combine the cumin, chili powder, and flour. Coat the chicken with the flour mixture, and in a large non-stick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté the chicken over medium heat, about 5 to 7 minutes or until well done. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the corn, pinto beans, tomato, red onion, and cilantro. In a small bowl, combine the oil, garlic, lime juice, and vinegar. Pour over the corn mixture. Add the chicken strips, tossing to mix. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

Nutritional information per serving:

Calories 297, Protein (g) 32, Carbohydrate (g) 33, Fat (g) 5, Calories from Fat (%) 14, Saturated Fat (g) 1, Dietary Fiber (g) 5, Cholesterol (mg) 66, Sodium (mg) 230 Diabetic Exchanges: 3.5 very lean meat, 2 starch, 1 vegetable