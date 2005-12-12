Breakfast Beverly Hills Style

Robert Benson, chef and owner of Jack n' Jill's restaurants in the Los Angeles area, shows us how to prepare delicious and easy brunch treat!

Strawberry Oatmeal Pancakes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of floor

2 cups of rolled oats

2 cups buttermilk

4 oz eggs

2 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

½ teaspoon of Kosher salt

15 medium fresh strawberries, sliced

Powdered sugar

Butter and syrup to taste

Method:

In a mixing bowl, add the following ingredients:

Rolled oats

Buttermilk

Let soak for 15 minutes

Add the rest of ingredients, stirring gently until mixed and all dry products have been incorporated. Do not over-mix.

Spoon on a slightly greased griddle or non-stick pan at 350ºF.

Add 4 or 5 sliced strawberries to each cake.

Pancakes will be thick and will take 2-3 minutes per side to cook.

Garnish with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.

For more information, visit www.eatatjacknjills.com