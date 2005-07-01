Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Blog

Burger Madness!

Fox News

This Fourth of July, spice up your cookout by making your burgers special with these unique toppings from Chef Ed Lake of the Chakra Restaurant!

• Warm Bacon Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 cups diced apple wood smoked bacon

3 tbsp grain mustard

1 cup champagne vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped chives

1/4 cup mayonaise

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp pepper

1 tbsp sea salt

2 tbsp finely diced vidalia onions

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

Method:

In a skillet render down bacon until brown, add onions and garlic and cook until golden brown.

Add vinegar and remove from heat.

Pour bacon mixture into a bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients.

Add salt salt and pepper to taste.

• Caper and Cornichon Mayonaise

Ingredients:

3 tbsp capers (packed in vinegar)

3 tbsp finely chopped cornichons

1/2 tsp garlic

1/2 tbsp finely chopped tarragon

salt to taste

2 tsp pepper

2 tbsp finely chopped chives

4 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups mayonaise

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree intil smooth and green.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.

• Arugula Mayonaise

Ingredients:

1 bunch Arugula

3 cups mayonaise

1/2 tsp Tabasco

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree intil smooth and green.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.

• Roasted Pepper Marmalade

Ingredients:

2 roasted red bell peppers

2 roasted green bell peppers

2 roasted yellow bell peppers

2 roasted orange bell peppers

3 cloves garlic

1/2 ginger root

1/2 tsp crushed peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 cups Sherry vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

Method:

Roast all peppers over open flame until skins are black. Reserve in a covered stainless steel bowl and allow skins to steam.

When peppers are cool, peel and jullienne into 1/2 inch strips and reserve.

In a non-reactive stainless steel sauce pan combine all ingredients.

Bring all ingredients to a boil and immediately turn off heat.

Keep marmalade in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Product will keep for one month.

Plus, try our Chakra Burger!

• Chakra Certified Angus Beef Hamburger

(Makes four burgers)

2 lbs Ground beef (Certified angus beef chuck shoulder)

2 tsp seasoning salt (Celery salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, kosher salt — mix in even increments)

12 slices Apple wood smoked bacon (Rendered and crispy-hold warm)

Heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes (red or yellow — sliced thick)

Gorgonzola cheese (Firm/sliced into 2" slices)

Head of Bibb lettuce

Bermuda red onion (Shaved and rinsed in cold water)

Brioche roll