Burger Madness!
This Fourth of July, spice up your cookout by making your burgers special with these unique toppings from Chef Ed Lake of the Chakra Restaurant!
• Warm Bacon Dressing
Ingredients:
1/2 cups diced apple wood smoked bacon
3 tbsp grain mustard
1 cup champagne vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
2 tbsp chopped parsley
2 tbsp chopped chives
1/4 cup mayonaise
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tbsp pepper
1 tbsp sea salt
2 tbsp finely diced vidalia onions
1 tbsp finely chopped garlic
Method:
In a skillet render down bacon until brown, add onions and garlic and cook until golden brown.
Add vinegar and remove from heat.
Pour bacon mixture into a bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients.
Add salt salt and pepper to taste.
• Caper and Cornichon Mayonaise
Ingredients:
3 tbsp capers (packed in vinegar)
3 tbsp finely chopped cornichons
1/2 tsp garlic
1/2 tbsp finely chopped tarragon
salt to taste
2 tsp pepper
2 tbsp finely chopped chives
4 tbsp lemon juice
2 cups mayonaise
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree intil smooth and green.
Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.
• Arugula Mayonaise
Ingredients:
1 bunch Arugula
3 cups mayonaise
1/2 tsp Tabasco
2 tsp lemon juice
2 tsp salt
2 tsp pepper
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree intil smooth and green.
Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.
• Roasted Pepper Marmalade
Ingredients:
2 roasted red bell peppers
2 roasted green bell peppers
2 roasted yellow bell peppers
2 roasted orange bell peppers
3 cloves garlic
1/2 ginger root
1/2 tsp crushed peppercorns
2 bay leaves
2 cups Sherry vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
2 tsp salt
1 tsp freshly ground pepper
Method:
Roast all peppers over open flame until skins are black. Reserve in a covered stainless steel bowl and allow skins to steam.
When peppers are cool, peel and jullienne into 1/2 inch strips and reserve.
In a non-reactive stainless steel sauce pan combine all ingredients.
Bring all ingredients to a boil and immediately turn off heat.
Keep marmalade in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Product will keep for one month.
Plus, try our Chakra Burger!
• Chakra Certified Angus Beef Hamburger
(Makes four burgers)
2 lbs Ground beef (Certified angus beef chuck shoulder)
2 tsp seasoning salt (Celery salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, kosher salt — mix in even increments)
12 slices Apple wood smoked bacon (Rendered and crispy-hold warm)
Heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes (red or yellow — sliced thick)
Gorgonzola cheese (Firm/sliced into 2" slices)
Head of Bibb lettuce
Bermuda red onion (Shaved and rinsed in cold water)
Brioche roll