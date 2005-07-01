Burger Madness!

This Fourth of July, spice up your cookout by making your burgers special with these unique toppings from Chef Ed Lake of the Chakra Restaurant!

• Warm Bacon Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 cups diced apple wood smoked bacon

3 tbsp grain mustard

1 cup champagne vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped chives

1/4 cup mayonaise

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp pepper

1 tbsp sea salt

2 tbsp finely diced vidalia onions

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

Method:

In a skillet render down bacon until brown, add onions and garlic and cook until golden brown.

Add vinegar and remove from heat.

Pour bacon mixture into a bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients.

Add salt salt and pepper to taste.

• Caper and Cornichon Mayonaise

Ingredients:

3 tbsp capers (packed in vinegar)

3 tbsp finely chopped cornichons

1/2 tsp garlic

1/2 tbsp finely chopped tarragon

salt to taste

2 tsp pepper

2 tbsp finely chopped chives

4 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups mayonaise

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree intil smooth and green.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.

• Arugula Mayonaise

Ingredients:

1 bunch Arugula

3 cups mayonaise

1/2 tsp Tabasco

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree intil smooth and green.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.

• Roasted Pepper Marmalade

Ingredients:

2 roasted red bell peppers

2 roasted green bell peppers

2 roasted yellow bell peppers

2 roasted orange bell peppers

3 cloves garlic

1/2 ginger root

1/2 tsp crushed peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 cups Sherry vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

Method:

Roast all peppers over open flame until skins are black. Reserve in a covered stainless steel bowl and allow skins to steam.

When peppers are cool, peel and jullienne into 1/2 inch strips and reserve.

In a non-reactive stainless steel sauce pan combine all ingredients.

Bring all ingredients to a boil and immediately turn off heat.

Keep marmalade in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Product will keep for one month.

Plus, try our Chakra Burger!

• Chakra Certified Angus Beef Hamburger

(Makes four burgers)

2 lbs Ground beef (Certified angus beef chuck shoulder)

2 tsp seasoning salt (Celery salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, kosher salt — mix in even increments)

12 slices Apple wood smoked bacon (Rendered and crispy-hold warm)

Heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes (red or yellow — sliced thick)

Gorgonzola cheese (Firm/sliced into 2" slices)

Head of Bibb lettuce

Bermuda red onion (Shaved and rinsed in cold water)

Brioche roll