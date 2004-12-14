Holly Clegg's Holiday Recipes

Holly Clegg dropped by on Saturday, December 11 with holiday recipes from "Holly Clegg's Trim and Terrific: Home Entertaining the Easy Way" and "Trim and Terrific" cookbooks:

• Yam Cornbread Stuffing

(Makes 10 servings)

If you're looking for something new when preparing stuffing, this cornbread yam combination is a savory sensation.

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped, peeled, raw sweet potatoes (yams)

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup sliced celery

2 tablespoons margarine

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 teaspoon ground ginger

5 cups crumbled cooked cornbread

1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Chicken broth

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, cook sweet potatoes, onion, and celery in margarine for 7 to 10 minutes or until just tender. Spoon mixture into a large mixing bowl. Stir in parsley and ginger. Add cornbread and pecans. Toss gently to coat. Add enough chicken broth to moisten. Place stuffing in a casserole. Bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes or until heated through.

Food Facts: Nutrition information per serving

Calories: 211

Protein: 5g

Carbohydrate: 29g

Fat: 9g

Calories from Fat: 37 percent

Saturated Fat: 2g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Cholesterol: 19mg

Sodium: 355mg

Diabetic Exchanges: 2 starch, 1.5 fat

• Popcorn Cake

(Makes about 20 popcorn squares)

This colorful treat will tantalize your taste buds with sweet and salty in one bite. All ages will grab these.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup popcorn

4 cups miniature marshmallows

1/2 cup margarine

2/3 cup miniature candy coated milk chocolate candies

Dash salt

Instructions:

Pop the popcorn according to directions on package; set aside. In a medium pot, melt the marshmallows and margarine over a low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth. Combine the candy coated milk chocolate candies with the popcorn. Remove the marshmallow mixture from the heat and pour over the popcorn and candies. Mix gently. Spoon the mixture into a 13x9x2-inch pan or 2-quart oblong pan coated with nonstick cooking spray. Chill.

Food Facts: Nutrition information per serving

Calories 126

Protein: 1g

Carbohydrate: 16g

Fat: 7g

Calories from Fat: 46 percent

Saturated Fat: 2g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 63mg

Diabetic Exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

• Shrimp Cocktail Spread

(Makes eight 1/4-cup servings)

The name Shrimp Cocktail always is a head turner and this dip combines all the cocktail parts into one zesty spread. Ideal for a gathering. Make ahead and refrigerate until ready to serve. This colorful presentation is a definite holiday favorite.

Ingredients:

2 (8-ounce) packages fat-free cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

1 (12-ounce) bottle cocktail sauce

1/2 cup sliced green onions (scallions)

2 cups cooked peeled small shrimp

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Instructions:

In a bowl, blend the cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and hot sauce. Spread on the bottom of a 9-inch serving plate. Cover the cream cheese mixture with the cocktail sauce and sprinkle with the green onions, shrimp, and parsley.

Food Facts: Nutrition information per serving

Calories 122

Protein: 15g

Carbohydrate: 13g

Fat: 1g

Calories from Fat: 5 percent

Saturated Fat: 0g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Cholesterol: 60mg

Sodium: 877mg

Diabetic Exchanges: 2 very lean meat, 1 other carbohydrate

• Sweet Potato Cheesecake

(Makes 10 to 12 servings)

For a shortcut, purchase a commercially prepared, reduced fat, 9-inch graham cracker crust and fill with cheesecake batter.

Ingredients:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. allspice

2 tbsp. margarine, melted

2 (8 oz.) packages light cream cheese

1 cup nonfat plain yogurt

1 (15 oz.) can sweet potatoes (yams), drained and mashed or 1 cup fresh sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed

1 1/3 cups dark brown sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg white

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, cinnamon, allspice and margarine. Pat into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch spring form pan. In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese and yogurt until creamy. Add sweet potatoes and brown sugar, beating until smooth. Add egg and egg white, beating after each addition. Add vanilla. Spoon mixture into crust. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until set. Remove from oven to cool.

Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

More recipes can be found on: www.hollyclegg.com