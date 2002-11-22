Good Eating: Guilt-Free Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is always a family favorite.
But what if you are counting calories? Chef Kyle Shadix has a menu you will love!
Hand-Carved Herb-Encrusted Turkey
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons dried herbs of choice (such as thyme, sage, rosemary, etc…)
Cooking spray
Salt and Pepper to taste
12 pounds turkey, fresh or frozen, thawed
Salt and paper, and a thinly sliced lemon, a small onion
Method:
Preheat oven to 325°F.
Wash turkey and remove neck and giblets.
Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in shallow roasting pan.
Spray bird with cooking spray and then spread herb mixture under skin and over surface.
Stuff with thinly sliced lemon, a small onion, and place in oven.
Roast about 3 1/2 hours.
Baste turkey several times with pan juices.
After 2 hours, loosely tent with aluminum foil.
Remove foil during the last 30 minutes of roasting.
Turkey is done when internal temperature reaches 180°F in the thigh.
Remove turkey from oven. Let stand 15 minutes. Transfer to platter or carving board.
Nutrient Analysis for 6 Ounces* of Turkey without Skin:
Calories: 285.77
Protein: 49.94
Carbs: 0.00
Total Fat: 7.96
Sat Fat: 2.62
Cholesterol: 130.98
Sodium: 125.87
Fiber: 0.00
* 6 Ounces is about the size of two decks of playing cards.
Dried Plum and Walnut Stuffing
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 3/4 cups chicken broth (low sodium variety) or water
1/4 cup dry sherry
1 1/2 cups (about 9 ounces) chopped dried plum
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
4 cups Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Method:
In medium saucepan mix broth, sherry, plums, parsley and onion over high heat to a boil.
Reduce heat to low.
Cover and cook 5 min. or until vegetables are tender.
Add stuffing.
Mix lightly with fork; allow to set for 3 minutes an absorb liquid.
Sprinkle with toasted, chopped walnuts.
Spoon into 2-quart shallow baking dish, and bake at 350°F. for 30 min. or until hot.
Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:
Calories: 199.32
Protein: 3.71
Carbs: 28.64
Total Fat: 7.15
Sat Fat: 0.70
Cholesterol: 0.11
Sodium: 67.12
Fiber: 5.82
Cinnamon Spiced Warm Apple Sauce with Gingersnaps
6 Servings
Ingredients:
2 Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, and quartered
2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and quartered
2 Fuji apples, peeled, cored, and quartered
1 cup water
2 tablespoons cognac or brandy
3 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Method:
In a sealable microwave-safe container, combine apples with all other ingredients.
Close lid, leaving one corner of lid open to allow steam to escape.
Microwave on high for 10 minutes.
Using a hand blender or potato masher, blend to desired consistency.
Serve hot immediately.
Great as a garnish with low fat frozen vanilla yogurt.
Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:
Calories: 113.34
Protein: 0.29
Carbs: 29.70
Total Fat: 0.50
Sat Fat: 0.08
Cholesterol: 0.00
Sodium: 0.42
Fiber: 3.75
Pumpkin Pudding
6 servings
Pumpkins are high in vitamin A and fiber, low in fat, and a good source of vitamin C, potassium and phosphorus.
Ingredients:
1 (30 ounce can) pumpkin puree
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups cold fat free milk
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1/8 teaspoon cloves
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Method:
Combine thoroughly in a blender or food processor.
Heat in pan over medium heat, stirring constantly.
Serve in small ramekins.
Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:
Calories: 166.38
Protein: 3.23
Carbs: 38.99
Total Fat: 0.35
Sat Fat: 0.20
Cholesterol: 1.23
Sodium: 40.56
Fiber: 2.10