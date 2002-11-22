Good Eating: Guilt-Free Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is always a family favorite.

But what if you are counting calories? Chef Kyle Shadix has a menu you will love!

Hand-Carved Herb-Encrusted Turkey

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons dried herbs of choice (such as thyme, sage, rosemary, etc…)

Cooking spray

Salt and Pepper to taste

12 pounds turkey, fresh or frozen, thawed

Salt and paper, and a thinly sliced lemon, a small onion

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Wash turkey and remove neck and giblets.

Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in shallow roasting pan.

Spray bird with cooking spray and then spread herb mixture under skin and over surface.

Stuff with thinly sliced lemon, a small onion, and place in oven.

Roast about 3 1/2 hours.

Baste turkey several times with pan juices.

After 2 hours, loosely tent with aluminum foil.

Remove foil during the last 30 minutes of roasting.

Turkey is done when internal temperature reaches 180°F in the thigh.

Remove turkey from oven. Let stand 15 minutes. Transfer to platter or carving board.

Nutrient Analysis for 6 Ounces* of Turkey without Skin:

Calories: 285.77

Protein: 49.94

Carbs: 0.00

Total Fat: 7.96

Sat Fat: 2.62

Cholesterol: 130.98

Sodium: 125.87

Fiber: 0.00

* 6 Ounces is about the size of two decks of playing cards.

Dried Plum and Walnut Stuffing

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups chicken broth (low sodium variety) or water

1/4 cup dry sherry

1 1/2 cups (about 9 ounces) chopped dried plum

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

4 cups Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Method:

In medium saucepan mix broth, sherry, plums, parsley and onion over high heat to a boil.

Reduce heat to low.

Cover and cook 5 min. or until vegetables are tender.

Add stuffing.

Mix lightly with fork; allow to set for 3 minutes an absorb liquid.

Sprinkle with toasted, chopped walnuts.

Spoon into 2-quart shallow baking dish, and bake at 350°F. for 30 min. or until hot.

Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:

Calories: 199.32

Protein: 3.71

Carbs: 28.64

Total Fat: 7.15

Sat Fat: 0.70

Cholesterol: 0.11

Sodium: 67.12

Fiber: 5.82

Cinnamon Spiced Warm Apple Sauce with Gingersnaps

6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, and quartered

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and quartered

2 Fuji apples, peeled, cored, and quartered

1 cup water

2 tablespoons cognac or brandy

3 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method:

In a sealable microwave-safe container, combine apples with all other ingredients.

Close lid, leaving one corner of lid open to allow steam to escape.

Microwave on high for 10 minutes.

Using a hand blender or potato masher, blend to desired consistency.

Serve hot immediately.

Great as a garnish with low fat frozen vanilla yogurt.

Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:

Calories: 113.34

Protein: 0.29

Carbs: 29.70

Total Fat: 0.50

Sat Fat: 0.08

Cholesterol: 0.00

Sodium: 0.42

Fiber: 3.75

Pumpkin Pudding

6 servings

Pumpkins are high in vitamin A and fiber, low in fat, and a good source of vitamin C, potassium and phosphorus.

Ingredients:

1 (30 ounce can) pumpkin puree

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups cold fat free milk

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Method:

Combine thoroughly in a blender or food processor.

Heat in pan over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Serve in small ramekins.

Nutrient Analysis Per Serving:

Calories: 166.38

Protein: 3.23

Carbs: 38.99

Total Fat: 0.35

Sat Fat: 0.20

Cholesterol: 1.23

Sodium: 40.56

Fiber: 2.10