The March of Dimes French Master Chef's Tourin Culinary Fundraising Tour dropped by to let us sample the fine cuisine of gay Paris.

Serves 4:

Ingredients

Salmon and Poaching liquid

4 pieces of Salmon between 6 to 8 oz. (You can use other fish as well, like Trout, Bass, Pike)

1 onion sliced

1 carrot

1 bay leaf

1 clove

1 sprig of thyme

1glass of white wine

1 big spoon of red wine vinegar

Hollandaise Sauce

½ lb butter

2 egg yolk

1 lemon juice

salt, cayenne

Method:

Add all the poaching ingredients together, bring to a boil and set aside.

Dip the salmon steaks in it and let them cook without boiling for 7 (rare) to 18 (well done) minutes.

In the meantime, put the egg yolks in a sauté pan with the lemon juice, and twice the amount of water.

Whisk over low heat, until fluffy and cooked.

Add the small pieces of butter, salt and cayenne pepper.

Take the salmons out of the poaching liquid, dry them with paper towel, and serve with boil potatoes, asparagus, etc, with the Hollandaise sauce on the side.