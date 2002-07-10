Good Eating: Chef George Hirsch's All American Steak

Dry Rub Kansas City Strip Steaks

Ingredients

4, 16oz. Kansas City Strip Steaks cut 1 1/2 inch thick

2 teaspoons each Black Pepper

Powdered Garlic and Thyme

Method

Rub seasonings on steaks, cover and refrigerate for one hour.

Preheat the grill to high.

Grill on high heat for two minutes, turn and lower heat to medium after two more minutes.

Brush with bourbon sauce while cooking.

Lower heat and allow to cook slowly to desired doneness.

Tennessee Bourbon Sauce

Ingredients

1/4 cup each Dijon sauce

1/4 cup steak sauce

1/4 cup bourbon

1/4 cup honey

Juice of one lemon

Method

In a small saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and heat until warm.

Great Grilling Tips:

• Always keep a clean grill: residue on the grates can cause harmful flare-ups and interfere with the delicious taste of your foods. Before you place your food on the grill, brush the grates well. As a preventative measure, lightly brush the grate after you cook-out to be prepared for the next time.

• Avoid sticking: before firing up the grill, spray down the grates with vegetable spray, or you may brush them down with a little salad oil. Not only will this enhance the flavors of your meats and vegetables, but this will keep foods from sticking to the surface.

• Heat up properly: be patient and give your grill sufficient time to heat up.

• Don't be a hasty flipper: after you place the item on high heat, don't move them right away! Keep them cooking for several minutes on the first side. If you shuffle them around or flip them prematurely, they begin to cool off, steam and will stick to the surface. Plus, you won't get beautiful grill marks!

• No flattening or forking: keep in mind that the spatula was made for turning foods, not squishing. Pressing on foods can cause sticking and flare-ups. The foods may cook faster, but the essential flavors will be lost in the grill. Poking with a fork will also pierce the meat, causing excess juices to be lost in the grill.