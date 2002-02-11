Good Eating: White Chicken Chili

Summer's coming and that means backyard BBQ parties.

And what better way to get your party started off on the right foot, than with this delicious chili recipe!

Yield: 1 gallon

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lbs. navy beans

1 1/2 tbl. olive oil

1/2 cup margarine

1 1/2 lbs green peppers

1 lb yellow onions

1/2" diced: 3 1/2 lbs chicken, breast meat

1 tbl chicken base

1 bunch cilantro

1 1/2 lbs roma tomatoes

2.5 oz. jalapenos

2 oz. garlic, minced

2 tbl. tabasco sauce

¾ oz. cumin

3 bay leaves

1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper

2 cups water

1 Tbsp. chili powder



Method:

1. Soak the navy beans for 24 hours.

2. Cook the beans in a stockpot.

3. Add the oil and melt the margarine. Add the green peppers, onions and chicken.

Saute until the chicken is fully cooked and the peppers and onions soften.

4. Add all remaining ingredients. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 20 minutes. Cover and simmer for another 15 minutes on low heat.

5. Remove from the stove. Add salt and pepper to taste.