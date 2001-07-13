Good Eating: Salmon Season

On Wednesday, July 11 chef Steve Petusevsky, Whole Foods Marketing Director of Creative Food Development, dropped by to show us how to take advantage of the Alaska salmon season by whipping up these delicious salmon dishes.

Garlic and Lemon Grilled Wild Alaska Salmon with Kalamata-Feta Salsa

(Serves 4)

This citrus and oregano marinade enhances the natural flavor of wild Alaska salmon. The Feta salsa complements the richness of the salmon. This Mediterranean-inspired recipe can be enjoyed year round.

Garlic and Lemon Marinade

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 cloves minced garlic

1 Tbsp. minced fresh oregano (or 1 teaspoons dried)

1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

Ground pepper to taste

4 salmon fillets or steaks (6-8 oz each)

• Marinate salmon for 15-29 minutes and grill over coals or in a gas Bar-B-Que for 6-8 minutes per side.

• Make the kalamata salsa while grilling or earlier in the day and serve with salmon.

Kalamata-Feta Salsa

1 large tomato, diced

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh dill, minced

• Combine well in a large bowl and serve with grilled Garlic and Lemon Salmon.

Grilled Wild Alaska Salmon w/Sour Cherry Drizzle

(Serves 4)

Tart cherry vinaigrette doubles as a marinade and as a sauce with the addition of chopped sun dried cherries and toasted hazelnuts. Serve grilled Alaska salmon over a fresh spinach salad or field greens with the drizzle on top.

Sour Cherry Drizzle

1 cup extra virgin olive or walnut oil

2 Tbsp. cherry, raspberry or balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon-style mustard

2 Tbsp. cranberry or cherry juice

2 Tbsp. dried cherries, chopped

1 cup hazelnuts, chopped

3 cups fresh spinach

3 cups field greens

4 salmon filets or steaks (6-8 oz. each)

• Combine the sour cherry drizzle ingredients.

• Divide in half and marinate the wild Alaska salmon for 15-20 minutes.

• Grill over coals or in a gas Bar-B-Q for 6-8 minutes per side.

• Add 2 tablespoons chopped hazelnuts or walnuts to the remaining sour cherry drizzle.

• Serve the grilled salmon over fresh spinach or field greens with the remaining drizzle.