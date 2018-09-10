The Kia Telluride is a Texas-sized SUV

The biggest accessory at this year’s New York Fashion Week is an SUV.

Kia used the event to preview its upcoming eight-passenger Telluride, which is schedule to make a formal debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January.

The automaker collaborated with Texas-born fashion designer Brandon Maxwell to dress the otherwise street smart Telluride in stylized off-road gear that includes skid plates, an exterior spare tire carrier, a roof rack with a not-so-practical-looking ladder, an air intake snorkel and leather-trimmed side mirrors.

Kia hasn’t revealed too many details about the full-size Telluride, but it will have all-wheel-drive and a V6 engine when it climbs atop the company’s SUV lineup next year.

TEST DRIVE -- 2018 KIA STINGER: A NAME WORTH REMEMBERING