David Beckham's lawyer calls speeding charge 'defective'

David Beckham is hoping a court will bend to his lawyer's will that a 'defective' speeding charge against the soccer star be dismissed.

Beckham was clocked in his Bentley doing 59 mph in a 40 zone in London in January, a charge that his lawyer, Nick Freeman, does not deny.

However, in a court hearing on Tuesday Freeman argued that Beckham didn't recieve notice of the infraction until a day past the 14-day window prescribed by law.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder entered a not guilty plea on Aug. 17.

Beckham, who retired in 2013, was not present in court for Tuesday's hearing and is not expected to attend for his trial on Sept. 27, his lawyer said.

District Judge Barbara Barnes says any conviction could result in "an unlimited fine."

