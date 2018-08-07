Dubai tourist racks up $45,000 in speeding tickets in 4 hours

A British tourist in Dubai may be bringing home the worst souvenir ever after collecting $45,000 worth of speeding tickets in just four hours.

Traffic cameras caught the 25-year-old breaking the speed limit 33 times on July 31 in a rented Lamborghini Huracan at speeds ranging from 78 to 142 mph.

According to The Local, the yellow supercar is now sitting in front of the man’s hotel collecting dust. The rental agency is refusing to pick it up because it will have to turn it over to police and will be responsible for the fines, per local regulations.

The agency currently has the man’s passport, which was left as collateral, and is hoping to resolve the matter before he leaves the country.

“We obtained copies of all the violations and immediately submitted a request for a travel ban on the tourist…but the request was rejected,” a representative for the agency said.

A Dubai legal expert told the newspaper that tourists aren’t often prevented from going home in these cases, and that the rental agency will likely have to file a civil suit to recover the costs for the fines, which would be carried out in the U.K.