Bodycam captures Atlanta police officer rescuing man from burning car

An Atlanta police officer saved an passenger from a burning car Sunday and the rescue was caught on his body camera.

The fire happened on Lenox Road near State Route 400 around 4 a.m., according to police.

Authorities said a car engine went up in flames after the car hit a metal utility pole.

The body camera video shows the flames and the officer using a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Officials said three people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said the officer's pants were burned and he suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 the Atlanta Police Department said:

We are extremely proud of the actions of these officers. They acted quickly and with determination and ultimately were able to remove the passenger before he sustained further injury. We are also thankful for the actions of the citizens who stopped and assisted immediately after the accident. This accident could have been much worse than it was where it not for the actions of the citizens and officers who put aside concern for their own safety and acted to help those in need.

Police are investigating how the crash happened.

This story originally appeared on Fox5Atlanta.com