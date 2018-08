It was an oops that wasn’t easy to fix.

The “yield” sign painted on West Street in Gardner, Mass., made drivers do just that, but for the wrong reason. It was spelled Y-E-I-L-D.

The department of public works (DPW) corrected the misspelling overnight Monday into Tuesday.

DPW workers have received a number of jabs, some of which were extremely rude.

The DPW responded on Facebook, “WE ARE NOT PERFECT!!!”

This story first appeared on Boston 25 News.